Woman Thrashed on Suspicion of Child theft in UP, 9 Arrested
"The incident took place on Saturday evening in Raheli village, when villagers caught a woman hiding in a sugarcane field," Police said.
Image for representation purpose only.
Gonda: Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a woman suspecting her to a child lifter, police said on Sunday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said, "The incident took place on Saturday evening in Raheli village, when villagers caught a woman hiding in a sugarcane field."
Suspecting that the woman was there to steal children, they tied her to a tree and beat her up, Kumar added.
During questioning, it came to light that she is a resident of Shahpur village. The officer said that on the complaint registered by the father of the woman, a case has been registered against the nine persons.
