Woman Thrashes Man With Slippers on Stage at 'Justice for Shraddha Walkar' Event in Delhi. Here's Why | Watch

A ruckus broke at a women’s empowerment event in Delhi on Tuesday when a woman, who was addressing the gathering on stage suddenly started thrashing a man standing beside her with her slipper, when he tried to stop her from speaking.

The event- ‘Beti Bachao’ mahapanchayat- was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch over the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in the city.

In a video of the incident shared by the news agency ANI, the woman is seen expressing her grievances over alleged police inaction over her daughter’s elopement with the son of the man standing beside her.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch’s program ‘Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat’ to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

“It has been five days that I’m being hassled at the police station. No one is listening to me," she said into the microphone when the man standing right next to her seemingly tried to stop her from speaking against his son.

Suddenly, the woman turned to the side, took out her slippers and started hitting him. Others present on stage tried to break them apart and pacify the situation, and the woman was later taken off the stage.

As per media reports, no police complaint has been lodged so far and further details are awaited.

