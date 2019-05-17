Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman, Three Children Killed in Bihar Over Land Dispute

No arrest has been made in the incident so far.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
Woman, Three Children Killed in Bihar Over Land Dispute
Representative Image.
Araria: A woman and her three children were killed on Thursday night by slitting their throats in Araria district of Bihar, a police official said on Friday. Prima facie it seems a matter of land dispute, he said.

According to the police, Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8). On Thursday night, when Alam went for defecation, some people entered his house and killed his whole family by slitting their throats.

By the time neighbours reached there after hearing the screams, the accused managed to escape from the broken window of the house.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K.D. Singh said: "Alam has alleged that the reason behind the incident is land dispute. He has also registered a complaint naming four people of the village as accused."

However, Alam's role also seems suspicious in the incident, said Singh. No arrest has been made in the incident so far.
