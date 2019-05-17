English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman, Three Children Killed in Bihar Over Land Dispute
No arrest has been made in the incident so far.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Araria: A woman and her three children were killed on Thursday night by slitting their throats in Araria district of Bihar, a police official said on Friday. Prima facie it seems a matter of land dispute, he said.
According to the police, Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8). On Thursday night, when Alam went for defecation, some people entered his house and killed his whole family by slitting their throats.
By the time neighbours reached there after hearing the screams, the accused managed to escape from the broken window of the house.
Deputy Superintendent of Police K.D. Singh said: "Alam has alleged that the reason behind the incident is land dispute. He has also registered a complaint naming four people of the village as accused."
However, Alam's role also seems suspicious in the incident, said Singh. No arrest has been made in the incident so far.
According to the police, Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8). On Thursday night, when Alam went for defecation, some people entered his house and killed his whole family by slitting their throats.
By the time neighbours reached there after hearing the screams, the accused managed to escape from the broken window of the house.
Deputy Superintendent of Police K.D. Singh said: "Alam has alleged that the reason behind the incident is land dispute. He has also registered a complaint naming four people of the village as accused."
However, Alam's role also seems suspicious in the incident, said Singh. No arrest has been made in the incident so far.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Happy to Bat 'Wherever Team Wants' at World Cup
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results