Woman, Three Minor Daughters Found Dead at Home in Madhya Pradesh; Husband Missing

Vidisha The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found on Sunday at their house in Akkalpur area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The bodies didn't bear any injury marks, a police officer said.

The deceased woman was identified as Laxmi Bai, he said, adding that the youngest daughter of the deceased was one-month old while the eldest was five-year-old.

He said the cause behind their death can be known through postmortem.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman has gone missing, the officer said, adding that a search is on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.