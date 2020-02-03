Woman, Three Minor Daughters Found Dead at Home in Madhya Pradesh; Husband Missing
Representative image.
Vidisha The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found on Sunday at their house in Akkalpur area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The bodies didn't bear any injury marks, a police officer said.
The deceased woman was identified as Laxmi Bai, he said, adding that the youngest daughter of the deceased was one-month old while the eldest was five-year-old.
He said the cause behind their death can be known through postmortem.
Meanwhile, the husband of the woman has gone missing, the officer said, adding that a search is on.
