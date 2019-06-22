Woman, Toddler Son-Daughter Die in Tree Collapse in Maharashtra

Buldhana: A 28-year-old woman and her two children were killed on Saturday after a neem tree collapsed on their tin-roofed home in Maharashtra's Buldhana district,

police said.

The incident happened at 7:15pm in Anand Nagar locality in the Ghatpuri area of Khamgaon taluka here, an official said. Inspector Ravindra Deshmukh of Shivaji Nagar police station identified the victims as Shradha Gunvant Hiradar, her three-year-old daughter Shruti and two-year-old son Rishikesh.

"The tree's foundation possibly got weakened due to rain and storm prevailing here. It fell on the tin-roof house inflicting grievous injuries on the woman and her two children. They were declared dead on arrival at Khamgaon sub-district hospital," he said.