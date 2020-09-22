Woman Tonsured, Paraded Naked on Witchcraft Allegation in Jharkhand

A woman was tonsured and paraded naked for allegedly practising witchcraft at Kombakera village of Simdega district in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

Nine persons including six women have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday. The victim had been called to attend a panchayat meeting where she was accused of practising witchcraft that led to the death of a villager. It was after that the panchayat members decided that she should be tonsured and paraded naked in the village.

The woman was also slapped with a fine of Rs 500.

Soon after the incident, the victim lodged an FIR against nine people.

The arrested accused include Malawati Devi, Asha Devi, Lalita Devi, Lelawati Devi, Anjani Devi among others.

According to the state police data, nearly 1,200 people, mostly women, have been killed on charges of practicing black magic since the creation of Jharkhand in 2000.