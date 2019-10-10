Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Travelling to Mumbai Gives Birth in 'One-Rupee Clinic' at Thane Railway Station

The woman, Subhanti Patra, started having labour pains while she was heading from Karjat (in adjoining Raigad district) to Parel in neighbouring Mumbai, located around 35 km from here, in a suburban train.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Travelling to Mumbai Gives Birth in 'One-Rupee Clinic' at Thane Railway Station
File photo of Thane railway station (PTI)

Thane: A 29-year-old woman travelling to Mumbai in a train gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic at Maharashtra's Thane railway station on Thursday morning, an official said.

The woman, Subhanti Patra, started having labour pains while she was heading from Karjat (in adjoining Raigad district) to Parel in neighbouring Mumbai, located around 35 km from here, in a suburban train.

The railway officials immediately informed the doctor in-charge at the 'One-Rupee Clinic', located on platform no. 2 of the Thane station.

The woman was then rushed to the clinic where she delivered the child around 6.30 am, said Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of the clinic, which is run by a private body.

"Both the mother and child are fine and they have been shifted to a private hospital," he said, adding that it was the 10th delivery in the clinic at Thane station.

The Central Railway sometime back introduced the concept of such clinics at its major stations where doctors provide consultation at a meager charge of Re 1.

"The clinic today proved its importance in an emergency medical situation. We thankthe railway authorities for giving us the opportunity to run the emergency medical rooms by way of these one-rupee clinics," Ghule said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram