Woman Trekker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in TN's Coimbatore
P Bhuvaneshwari, an employee of a private firm here, had gone for trekking along with her husband and seven others in an area, about 30 km from here.
Image for representation. (AP)
Coimbatore: A 40-year-old woman, who was part of a trekking team, was allegedly trampled to death by a wild tusker near Palamalai in the district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
P Bhuvaneshwari, an employee of a private firm here, had gone for trekking along with her husband and seven others in an area, about 30 km from here.
The team used to go for trekking on holidays, particularly in some reserved forest areas, without proper permission or information from the forest department officials, police said.
The group was trekking in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, when a lone tusker attacked the woman killing her on the spot, while others managed to escape, they said.
The body has been sent for a postmortem, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nakuul Mehta on How He Finds 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' Relatable
- Rest Your Trailblazing Soul: Dwayne Johnson Pays Homage to Father Rocky
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: Valiant Battle to Keep Android Relevant in The Workplace
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral
- Gustav Klimt's Solen Artwork Worth $66 Million Found in Wall of Art Gallery from Where it Went Missing