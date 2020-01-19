Take the pledge to vote

Woman Trekker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in TN's Coimbatore

P Bhuvaneshwari, an employee of a private firm here, had gone for trekking along with her husband and seven others in an area, about 30 km from here.

PTI

January 19, 2020
Woman Trekker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in TN's Coimbatore
Image for representation. (AP)

Coimbatore: A 40-year-old woman, who was part of a trekking team, was allegedly trampled to death by a wild tusker near Palamalai in the district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

P Bhuvaneshwari, an employee of a private firm here, had gone for trekking along with her husband and seven others in an area, about 30 km from here.

The team used to go for trekking on holidays, particularly in some reserved forest areas, without proper permission or information from the forest department officials, police said.

The group was trekking in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, when a lone tusker attacked the woman killing her on the spot, while others managed to escape, they said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, they added.

