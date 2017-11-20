English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Tries to Enter Sabarimala, Stopped Before Reaching 'Sannidhanam'
Over the years, entry of women in the menstruating age was not allowed at Sabarimala because of the tradition that the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is an eternal celibate.
File photo of Sabarimala temple. (Image: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: Police at Sabarimala stopped a 31-year-old woman just a few yards away from entering the sanctum sanctorum after she got through the checkpoint downhill and trekked up to the shrine.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
