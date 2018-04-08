Woman Tries to Kill Self Near Yogi Adityanath's Home, Alleges Rape by BJP MLA

An 18-year-old woman tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday alleging a BJP MLA had raped her a year ago and the police haven’t taken any action. Her family was accompanying her during the incident.The woman has alleged that BJP MLA from Unnao district's Bangermau constituency, Kuldeep Senger had raped her in June last year and even threatened her when she lodged an FIR. On Sunday, she poured oil on herself and tried to set burn herself and her family members.On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Police said that the accused MLA and the woman have been engaged in a bitter dispute over the past 10-12 years.“They alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her, no action was taken and they were beaten up by the other party. On further probe it was found that both parties are in a dispute since 10-12 years,” said Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow, according to news agency ANI.She accused Unnao police of not taking any action.Meanwhile, Senger has claimed that innocence and said that this was a “pre-planned incident”.“This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family and a case was registered. Police saved two innocent people at that time and now I am being made the scapegoat,” Senger told ANI.He added, “These people thought I helped them & they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this well & punish the real culprit.”The case has now been transferred to Lucknow.The woman on the other hand alleged that there has been no action so far and she has been seeking help from everyone.“I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM to no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened,” she said at the police station on Sunday.The immolation bid took place outside the Golf Club gate of the chief minister's residence in Lucknow, however, the police foiled it.