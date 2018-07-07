English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman, Two Children Allegedly Burnt Alive by in-laws for Dowry in UP
The incident took place in Prayagipur. The victims' mother has filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter's in-laws were harassing her for not bringing enough dowry.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Lucknow: A 24-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive allegedly by her in-laws in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh for failing to fulfill their dowry demands, police said on Friday.
The bodies of the woman and her two children, aged one month and 3 years, were recovered on Friday and sent for an autopsy. A case has been registered against five persons, an official told IANS.
The official said the victim's mother-in-law and two other family members have been taken into custody. Her husband works as a daily wager outside the village.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
