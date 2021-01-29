Woman Undergoes Robot-Assisted Surgery for Rare Condition in Delhi

A 31-year-old woman from Kota, Rajasthan, underwent a complicated robotic surgery to treat a rare form of a hereditary disease called multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2A (MEN2A).

This is a rare inherited medical condition in which patients develop a progressively growing tumour in two or more glands.

The woman, who was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on January 7, has complained of perpetual hoarseness in voice and swelling in the neck that had developed two months ago, said Arun Prasad, a senior official at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Upon evaluation, it was found that she had developed two tumours - one in the thyroid and the adrenal gland, which is located, near the kidney and pancreas.

"This is an uncommon condition and only 1 out 35,000 people report this problem, predominantly reported from the western part of the country. Tumour of adrenal can cause devastating fluctuations in blood pressure leading to stroke, bleeding in the brain and eventual paralysis," Prasad told PTI.

The robot-assisted surgery was necessary to ensure precision, minimal blood loss and post-operative complications, a doctor said. It was performed on January 14.

"We were successfully able to extract the tumours without causing harm to any adjoining muscles or vessels, with minimum blood loss," Prasad said.

The woman’s brother and father have both died of the fatal disease, he said.