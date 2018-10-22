English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Visits Bihar Tantrik to Conceive Male Child, Gang-Raped By 6 Men at His 'Adda'
The rape survivor and her husband had gone to Bihar to meet a Tantrik whose medicines were said to help conceive a male child.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Patna: A Woman was raped by six men in village Chausa in Bihar's Buxar district late on Sunday night. The woman and her husband, residents of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, had come to the village to meet a tantrik in the hope of giving birth to a male child, the police said.
The survivor's husband said people from his village in UP had advised him to take his wife to a priest in Bihar whose medicines, they claimed, work as magic were a sure shot way to the birth of a male child.
Accordingly, the couple arrived at BrhamBaba temple in the village on Sunday evening. "It was getting late so we decided to stay back for the night at the Tantrik’s ‘adda’. While in sleep, some five to six men threw a piece of cloth on my mouth which left me unconscious. After that they took turns to rape my wife," her husband said.
The couple approached the police on Monday morning and an FIR was lodged. The superintendent of police from Buxar, Upendranath Sharma, said the two of the six accused have been arrested and that efforts are on to nab three accused who has been identified. The rape survivor has been admitted to the district hospital for a medical examination.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a class 9 student was gang-raped by four men in front of her family members in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday night. All accused have been identified but are absconding.
