Woman Voter Dies in Chhattisgarh While Standing in Queue

The woman, Anjela Toppo, was waiting for her turn to exercise her franchise at polling booth no.3 in police line area in the Raigarh district headquarter when she collapsed.

PTI

April 23, 2019
Woman Voter Dies in Chhattisgarh While Standing in Queue
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Raigarh: A 46-year-old tribal woman collapsed Tuesday while standing in a queue to cast her vote in Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh and later died at hospital, police said.

The woman, Anjela Toppo, was waiting for her turn to exercise her franchise at polling booth no.3 in police line area in the Raigarh district headquarter when she collapsed, said Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.

Toppo was rushed in a police vehicle to district hospital where she died during treatment, he said. Her husband Ranjeet Toppo works as a head constable in traffic police department in Raigarh.

"Her family members said she was unwell for quite some time which could be the reason for her death," the police officer said, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Voting is underway in Raigarh (ST) and six other Lok Sabha constituencies in the third and final phase in the state.
