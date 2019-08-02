Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Woman Who Attempted Suicide at Inderlok Metro Station Mentally Unstable, Says Delhi Police

According to officials, the woman said she was forced to take the extreme step as her landlord had sexually assaulted her.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Who Attempted Suicide at Inderlok Metro Station Mentally Unstable, Says Delhi Police
Delhi metro. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide at Inderlok metro station is mentally unstable, police said on Friday.

The woman tried to commit suicide on Thursday at the metro station. She, along with her two children, was approaching the railway track when her son wriggled out of her grip and informed an on-duty CISF jawan.

According to officials, the woman said she was forced to take the extreme step as her landlord had sexually assaulted her.

The woman has been admitted to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS). The doctors stated she needs medical help as she is not mentally stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Moti Nagar police station about the alleged sexual assault, officials had said on Thursday.

She probably wanted to end her life and that of her two children -- a 10-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, they said.

A Central Industrial Security Force team rushed and intercepted the woman. It brought her to the station control room, the officials said.

The woman was handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further probe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram