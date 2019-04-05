Woman Who Faked Diplomat Career Arrested in Noida With United Nations Card, Luxury Cars

A woman, who pretended to be an Indian Foreign Service Officer and managed to get police protection in six districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, was arrested along with her husband on charges of fraud on Thursday.The couple, identified as Zoya Khan, 34, and Harsh Pratap Singh,36, were arrested by crime branch team from the Pristine Avenue Society in from Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2.Zoya had asked for a police escort, an act the two had previously done in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad and Haryana's Gurgaon, on forged identity, a senior official said."Two cars with blue beacons atop them, a Mercedes and an XUV, were impounded from them. Both cars had logos of the United Nations. Two laptops, a pair of walkie talkies and a fake pistol were also seized from them," said Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Vaibhav Krishna.Other fake documents seized from them include a UN Security Council identity card which showed her designation as Nuclear Policy Officer based at Washington DC, a diplomatic identity card by the UN State Department with "Mission Afghanistan in Washington" written on it, he said.The SSP told reporters that the couple had availed police escort services in six districts after the woman introduced herself as IFS officer and flashed fake link to the UN Security Council. "The woman had created an e-mail id using proxy server in the name of UN Security Council and would then use it to send e-mails to the police chiefs of these districts," Krishna said.The woman claimed that she is an MA in political science from the Delhi University while her husband said he worked in the SBI as a probationary officer but later quit to prepare for civil services, police said.The couple has been booked under the Information Technology Act for forgery and fraud under the Indian Penal Code, police said.(With PTI inputs)