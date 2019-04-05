English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Who Faked Diplomat Career Arrested in Noida With United Nations Card, Luxury Cars
Fake documents seized from Zoya Khan include a UN Security Council identity card which showed her designation as Nuclear Policy Officer based at Washington DC.
Image for representational purpose.
Loading...
Noida: A woman, who pretended to be an Indian Foreign Service Officer and managed to get police protection in six districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, was arrested along with her husband on charges of fraud on Thursday.
The couple, identified as Zoya Khan, 34, and Harsh Pratap Singh,36, were arrested by crime branch team from the Pristine Avenue Society in from Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2.
Zoya had asked for a police escort, an act the two had previously done in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad and Haryana's Gurgaon, on forged identity, a senior official said.
"Two cars with blue beacons atop them, a Mercedes and an XUV, were impounded from them. Both cars had logos of the United Nations. Two laptops, a pair of walkie talkies and a fake pistol were also seized from them," said Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Vaibhav Krishna.
Other fake documents seized from them include a UN Security Council identity card which showed her designation as Nuclear Policy Officer based at Washington DC, a diplomatic identity card by the UN State Department with "Mission Afghanistan in Washington" written on it, he said.
The SSP told reporters that the couple had availed police escort services in six districts after the woman introduced herself as IFS officer and flashed fake link to the UN Security Council. "The woman had created an e-mail id using proxy server in the name of UN Security Council and would then use it to send e-mails to the police chiefs of these districts," Krishna said.
The woman claimed that she is an MA in political science from the Delhi University while her husband said he worked in the SBI as a probationary officer but later quit to prepare for civil services, police said.
The couple has been booked under the Information Technology Act for forgery and fraud under the Indian Penal Code, police said.
(With PTI inputs)
The couple, identified as Zoya Khan, 34, and Harsh Pratap Singh,36, were arrested by crime branch team from the Pristine Avenue Society in from Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2.
Zoya had asked for a police escort, an act the two had previously done in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad and Haryana's Gurgaon, on forged identity, a senior official said.
"Two cars with blue beacons atop them, a Mercedes and an XUV, were impounded from them. Both cars had logos of the United Nations. Two laptops, a pair of walkie talkies and a fake pistol were also seized from them," said Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Vaibhav Krishna.
Other fake documents seized from them include a UN Security Council identity card which showed her designation as Nuclear Policy Officer based at Washington DC, a diplomatic identity card by the UN State Department with "Mission Afghanistan in Washington" written on it, he said.
The SSP told reporters that the couple had availed police escort services in six districts after the woman introduced herself as IFS officer and flashed fake link to the UN Security Council. "The woman had created an e-mail id using proxy server in the name of UN Security Council and would then use it to send e-mails to the police chiefs of these districts," Krishna said.
The woman claimed that she is an MA in political science from the Delhi University while her husband said he worked in the SBI as a probationary officer but later quit to prepare for civil services, police said.
The couple has been booked under the Information Technology Act for forgery and fraud under the Indian Penal Code, police said.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London; Watch His Empowering Speech
- Avengers Endgame Breaks Advance Booking Records, Robert Downey Jr Celebrates Birthday
- 'Papa Kehte Hain' Actress Mayoori Kango is Now Google India Head of Industry
- India’s Leaked Medical Data Could Have Been Sold or Damaged: Bob Diachenko
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results