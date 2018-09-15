Woman Who Filed Sexual Harassment Case Against Delhi's Chief Fire Officer Revokes FIR

Day after the Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg was accused of sexual harassment by a staff, the complainant wrote to the Barakhamba Road Police station that she doesn’t want to take any action against the accused and that her complaint should be withdrawn.In a letter to the SHO of Barakhamba Road Police Station, the complainant wrote, "I do not wish to move forward with the case and want my complaint to be withdrawn."The complainant had also previously given in writing that she did not want to pursue the matter any further but an FIR was registered nonetheless.Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Atul Garg for allegedly sexually harassing a female staff at his office in Barakhamba Road.The woman, who is a widow and works at the fire service, said in her complaint to police that her husband used to work at the Delhi fire service but died in the year 2013. Following her husband’s death, she joined the fire service in 2014.She alleged that Garg had been troubling her since then."He would at times hold my hand and stick-on to me when I would be alone. He was taking advantage of my condition," alleged the woman.The woman also accused Garg of staring at her inappropriately."One day while he was leaving his office, he looked at me and said nice dress and then touched my breast and removed my saari. I have been suffering from depression due to the treatment meted out to me," the victim told police.Meanwhile, the fire chief said that he was aware of the complaint but did not know anything about the FIR against him. “I have not been intimated by the police about the FIR," Garg said.