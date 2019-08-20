Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Who Got UP Govt Job Using Fake Documents Arrested after 19 Years

Pervaish Kumari was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2000 but her academic credentials were found to be fake during verification, said a police officer. She was dismissed two years ago and a case of cheating registered against her.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Woman Who Got UP Govt Job Using Fake Documents Arrested after 19 Years
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A woman who got a government teacher's job by submitting fake documents and worked for 17 years before being caught has now been arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

Pervaish Kumari was arrested at Tugalpur village in Purquazi block on Monday, Sub Inspector (Crime Branch) Vijaypal Singh said. Kumari was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2000 but during verification, her academic credentials were found to be fake, he added.

Kumari was dismissed in 2017 and a case of cheating was registered against her, Singh said.

