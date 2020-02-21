Woman Who Raised Pro-Pakistan Slogan at Bengaluru Rally as Owaisi Tried to Stop Her Charged With Sedition

New Delhi: A young woman who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at a rally in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been charged with sedition, with a judicial magistrate denying her bail. She has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The woman, identified as Amulya, asked people to shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

Soon Owaisi rushed to snatch the mic from her hands and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly.

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. Owaisi then addressed the gathering, saying he did not agree with the woman.

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said.

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed she was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event. The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously.

B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West), had said: “We have registered a suo moto case u/s 124A (sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed we will produce Amulya before judicial magistrate.”

Soon, the Karnataka BJP hit out at Owaisi for the incident, saying “Those who support Pakistan should go there forever”.

“Anti-CAA Activist Amulya Leona shouts PAKISTAN ZINDABAD in the presence of AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi at Bengaluru. Truth is that protests against #CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia. Those who support Pakistan should go there forever,” it said.

