Woman Who Returned to Port Blair on Plane with Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Tests Positive for COVID-19

The woman, in her 20s, was on one of the planes that ferried some of the 10 other COVID-19 patients from Kolkata to Port Blair on March 24, they added.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
Woman Who Returned to Port Blair on Plane with Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Tests Positive for COVID-19
Image for representation. (PTI)

Port Blair: A woman tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 11, officials said.

The woman, in her 20s, was on one of the planes that ferried some of the 10 other COVID-19 patients from Kolkata to Port Blair on March 24, they added.

The other 10 patients, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the national capital via Kolkata.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the G B Pant Hospital, where a 48-bed isolation ward has been set up for coronavirus patients.

The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak.

