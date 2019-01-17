English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Who Was Given HIV-Infected Blood at Tamil Nadu Hospital Gives Birth to Baby Girl
The child has been administered with anti-HIV drugs and will undergo tests on the 45th day of her birth to determine if she has caught the infection.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Chennai: A 23-year-old pregnant woman, who turned HIV-positive after receiving infected blood during a transfusion at a Tamil Nadu hospital in December, gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday evening.
Doctors at the government-run Rajaji Hospital in Madurai said the baby, born at 6:45pm, is underweight but doing fine.
"The baby cried immediately and is fine except that the weight of the baby is 1.75kg. Normally, the weight of a baby is between 2.5 kg and 3.5 kg. Because of the low birth weight, she has been admitted in the newborn intensive care unit. The baby has been given Nevirapine syrup to prevent HIV transmission," said Dr Shanmugasundaram, Dean, Rajaji Hospital.
Nevirapine syrup is given to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Shanmugasundaram said the medicine will be administered for six to 12 weeks. "The baby is also being given Hepatitis B vaccine hemoglobin to prevent Hepatitis B virus transmission," he said.
The girl child will undergo HIV tests on the 45th day of her birth to determine if she has caught the infection.
The presence of infection in the mother came to light after her donor underwent regular medical examination and got diagnosed with HIV. By the time he alerted the government hospital, his blood had already been given to the woman.
Tests confirmed that the woman had contracted the infection. Three officers were suspended after the incident came to light. The state’s health department promised the best treatment for the woman, wife of a daily wage earner, and she was shifted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai district for treatment.
Doctors at the government-run Rajaji Hospital in Madurai said the baby, born at 6:45pm, is underweight but doing fine.
"The baby cried immediately and is fine except that the weight of the baby is 1.75kg. Normally, the weight of a baby is between 2.5 kg and 3.5 kg. Because of the low birth weight, she has been admitted in the newborn intensive care unit. The baby has been given Nevirapine syrup to prevent HIV transmission," said Dr Shanmugasundaram, Dean, Rajaji Hospital.
Nevirapine syrup is given to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Shanmugasundaram said the medicine will be administered for six to 12 weeks. "The baby is also being given Hepatitis B vaccine hemoglobin to prevent Hepatitis B virus transmission," he said.
The girl child will undergo HIV tests on the 45th day of her birth to determine if she has caught the infection.
The presence of infection in the mother came to light after her donor underwent regular medical examination and got diagnosed with HIV. By the time he alerted the government hospital, his blood had already been given to the woman.
Tests confirmed that the woman had contracted the infection. Three officers were suspended after the incident came to light. The state’s health department promised the best treatment for the woman, wife of a daily wage earner, and she was shifted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai district for treatment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
- Emraan Hashmi on Why Cheat India: Even a Bad Person is the Hero of His Life
- Netflix’s Sex Education Makes You Awkward and Then Gives Solution
- 'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List
- Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 Review: You Won’t Find a Better 55-inch TV at This Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results