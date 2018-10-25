Woman Who Was Assaulted by BJP Councillor Booked for Drunken Driving, Creating Ruckus at Public Place

A woman advocate, who was allegedly thrashed by a BJP councillor along with her police officer friend, landed in a controversy on Wednesday after she drove her car rashly hitting at least four vehicles.Meerut (City) Superintendent of Police Ran Vijay Singh told PTI the advocate, Dipti Chudhary, has been booked for creating ruckus at a public place and sent to the district hospital for medical examination.Police said Dipti was under the influence of alcohol when she drove her hatchback mindlessly from Kutchery to Boundary Road, hitting two other cars and as many motorcycles.This led to a ruckus on the road following which police reached the spot.They said when Dipti was taken to the Lalkurti police station, she created a ruckus there as well alleging the police inspector was acting on orders from the BJP.On October 20, Dipti had filed a complaint against BJP councillor Manish Chaudhary alleging he had thrashed her and her police sub-inspector friend at a restaurant the previous day.Manish Chaudhary was arrested on October 20, police had said.Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the trigger for the October 19 incident was the woman expressing displeasure over not getting their order on time. She allegedly threw away the food when it was finally served.Dipti had alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor, police had said.This evening, she told reporters at the police station that the councillor's men hit her car and were giving her death threats to take back the complaint against him.