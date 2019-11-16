Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Who Went to Field to Relieve Herself Gangraped in UP's Shamli

The police said that the men dragged her to a sugarcane field and took turns to rape her adding that the victim was also beaten up when she tried to resist.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Who Went to Field to Relieve Herself Gangraped in UP's Shamli
Representative image.

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and beaten up by four men at Ahata Gos Garh village in Shamli district here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the woman had gone to the fields to relieve herself.

The men dragged her to a sugarcane field and took turns to rape her, they said, adding that the victim was also beaten up when she tried to resist.

Three of the accused have been identified as Sachin, Sosing and Rohit while the third man is yet to be identified, said Sandeep Balyan, SHO, Thanabhawan police station, adding that all accused are absconding.

A case has been registered under relevant statutory sections following a complaint by the victim's husband, he said. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram