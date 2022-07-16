Woman with Fatal Brain Injury Gives Lease of Life to Two Soldiers, Others

A young woman who was brought to a hospital “in the last stage” gave a new lease of life through organ donation to five patients including two serving soldiers, a defence release said here on Friday.

The woman was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command) here in the last stages of her life “after an unfortunate event,” the release said without giving the specifics.

“On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady should be donated to the patients who are in dire need of them,” it said.

Through the night of July 14 and early morning hours of July 15, “viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at the eye bank of CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex and liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune,” the release said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.