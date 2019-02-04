English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Woman With Heart Ailment Commits Suicide in Gujarat, Her Three Friends Follow Suit
The four women were reportedly close friends. The police have recovered a suicide note written jointly by them.
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Monday afternoon, four women committed suicide by jumping in the Narmada canal. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region.
The four women were reportedly close friends. The police have recovered a suicide note written jointly by them. It stated that one of the women, Shilpa Thakore, was suffering from a heart ailment. Thakore decided to end her life. Hearing this, three other women, Minaxi Thakore, Jamuna Thakore and Hakiben Thakore, also decided to end their lives.
All the four deceased women were aged between 22 and 25. While three of the women were married, Hakiben was still unmarried, the locals said.
The incident took place on the outskirts of Dethli village of Vaav taluka in Banaskantha district. The four women walked up to the Narmada canal, a couple of kilometres away from the village. They left behind their footwear and the suicide note before jumping into the canal. A passer-by alerted the villagers, who called in the police and rescue workers. The bodies were yet to be recovered till the last reports came in.
Congress MLA from Vaav in Banaskantha district, Geniben Thakore, rushed to the spot and continued to supervise the search operation. The police, meanwhile, have recorded the statements of the families. The station officer of the Vaav police station stated that the suicide note clearly states that the women were good friends and took the decision jointly. He, however, added that the police will investigate the matter further.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
