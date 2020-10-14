INDIA

1-MIN READ

Woman With Injury Marks On Neck Found Dead In Dwarka

New Delhi: The body of a 40-year-old woman with injury marks on the neck was found behind bushes in Dwarka Sector-23 in southwest Delhi, police said Wednesday. The deceased, Sharmila, was married and lived with her family in Revla Khanpur, they said.

Her body was found behind the bushes on Tuesday. “She has injury marks on her neck. It appears that she was attacked with a sharp object. It could be a knife or a blade,” a senior police officer said.

“We have registered a case of murder and efforts are being made to nab the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, he said.

