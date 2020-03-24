Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman With No History of Foreign Travel Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Noida

The husband and the daughter of the woman have been quarantined, while their housing society has been completely sealed -- no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases, the administration said.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman With No History of Foreign Travel Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Noida
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for COVID-19 here, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine, officials said on Tuesday.

The husband and the daughter of the woman have been quarantined, while their housing society has been completely sealed -- no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases, the administration said.

"A new positive case for coronavirus has been detected.... The society has been temporarily sealed from 2 pm of March 24 till 10 am of March 26. Entry into or exit from the society will not be allowed during the period," District Magistrate B N Singh said.

According to officials, the woman has no history of foreign travel but her husband is an auditor and one of his London-based clients had recently visited him.

The woman first showed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested, while the husband and the daughter's test results are awaited, the officials added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 33 such cases, including a foreign national, while the national figure stood at 492 including nine deaths -- till Tuesday morning, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram