Woman Worker Dies, Six Hurt in Telangana Industrial Unit Blast
Woman Worker Dies, Six Hurt in Telangana Industrial Unit Blast

Representative image.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm during the heating of a fan condenser in oven resulting in the woman's death on the spot and injuries to six others, who were working near the oven, a police official said.

A 30-year-old woman died and six other workers were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast at a fan manufacturing unit in neighbouringSangareddy district on Sunday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of two was stated to be serious, the official said, adding further investigation was on.


