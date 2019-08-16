Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Worker Found Hanging from Ceiling Inside Delhi Public School in Noida

The incident was reported on Thursday evening after school hours. When police team reached the spot, the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room, Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Shwetabh Pandey said.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Representative image.
Noida (UP): The body of a 36-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room of a private school here, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Basanti, worked as a sanitation worker in the Delhi Public School located at Sector 30, a police officer said.

"The incident was reported on Thursday evening after school hours. When police team reached the spot, the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room," Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Shwetabh Pandey said.

He said the woman's husband has told police that she did not return home at her usual time.

"The post mortem report is awaited. Police and forensic teams have probed the room where she was found dead," he said.

A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station and further probe is underway, Pandey added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

