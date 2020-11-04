Woman Working with Private Firm Shot at in Gurgaon

A 26-year-old woman was shot at by unknown assailants in Gurugram near Extension Road around 11pm on Tuesday.

Puja Sharma, who was with her friend Sagar Manchandawas, was shot at on her head.

According to Manchanda, they were stopped by three men on bike. They all were wearing masks and asked them to open the car window. When they didn't open it, they forcefully tried to open the door. When they failed to open the door, the assailants shot at them. While the driver, Manchanda, had a close shave, the bullet hit the woman.

Sharma was taken to Medanta Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Manchanda also informed the police and her family.

The Gurugram Police have formed several teams to identify and arrest the assailants. So far, no one has been arrested.

The police said they are Investigating the cass from all the angles. Prima facie, it appears to be a robbery bid but personal enmity couldn't be ruled out, said a police source.

The victim and her friend both work at a private company in Gurgaon.