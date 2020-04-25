Woman Wrongly Declared Covid-19 Positive, Discharged from Shamli Hospital
Meerut Medical College wrongly sent a report that the woman had tested positive but it turned out to be that of another woman with the same name.
Image for representative purposes. (PTI)
A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was wrongly identified as having contracted COVID-19 infection after a laboratory apparently mismatched her samples with that of her namesake from another district who tested positive, officials said.
The woman was discharged on Friday from a hospital in Shamli where she was quarantined while her actual test results are still awaited, they added.
According to Additional Chief Medical Officer (Shamli) Phal Kumar, the mistake happened as Meerut Medical College wrongly sent a report that the woman had tested positive but it turned out to be that of another woman with the same name.
The woman along with her her three family members gave their samples that had been sent to the medical college after she had come from Panipat in Haryana to stay at Ragana village in Shamli district one week ago.
After receiving the initial report, the health department took precautionary measures and admitted the woman to an isolation ward in a hospital on Thursday night while her three family members were also shifted to a quarantine ward.
The entire street where they were staying was sealed by authorities.
On Friday early morning, the mistake came to light that the woman was wrongly declared as positive.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Isuzu D-Max Makes us Wish Pick-Up Trucks Were a Culture in India
- Anushka Sharma’s Small Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Leaves Him Blushing, Watch Here
- Krishna Shroff's New Pic with Boyfriend Eban Hyams is Example of Weekend Done Right
- Shakira Got a Graduate Degree in Ancient Philosophy While All of Us Made Dalgona Coffee
- I Trusted Arhaan But Didn't Know I'd Have To Pay Such A Big Price For It: Rashami Desai