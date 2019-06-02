Woman 'Wrongly' Diagnosed With Cancer at Govt Hospital in Kerala, Investigation Ordered

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Woman 'Wrongly' Diagnosed With Cancer at Govt Hospital in Kerala, Investigation Ordered
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the middle aged woman was subjected to chemotherapy treatment at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested, officials said on Sunday.
Representative image.
Loading...
Kottayam: A woman was "wrongly" diagnosed with cancer and subjected to chemotherapy at a Government Medical College Hospital here, following which a probe has been ordered by the Kerala government.
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the middle aged woman was subjected to chemotherapy treatment at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested, officials said on Sunday.
According to the woman from Mavelikkara, she had undergone treatment at the General surgery department of the hospital on February 28 for a lump on her breast.
Her samples were taken and sent for testing at the hospital laboratory as well as a private lab.
Chemotherapy was started immediately after the doctors at the Oncology department of the hospital received the report from the private lab, which said she had been diagnosed with cancer.
However, the report from the hospital lab came two weeks later and it said it was not cancerous.
Chemotherapy was immediately stopped and the Oncology department referred her back to the General Surgery department where the lump on her breast was removed performing a surgery.
The samples tested at the private lab were again tested at the hospital lab as well as a lab at the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).
The reports from both the labs confirmed that it was not cancerous.
Subsequently, the woman complained to the Health Minister about the the incident and the health issues including serious side-effects she has been facing after the wrong treatment at the hospital.
The Minister has ordered the Principal of the Government Medical College to probe into the case and submit a report.
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the middle aged woman was subjected to chemotherapy treatment at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested, officials said on Sunday.
According to the woman from Mavelikkara, she had undergone treatment at the General surgery department of the hospital on February 28 for a lump on her breast.
Her samples were taken and sent for testing at the hospital laboratory as well as a private lab.
Chemotherapy was started immediately after the doctors at the Oncology department of the hospital received the report from the private lab, which said she had been diagnosed with cancer.
However, the report from the hospital lab came two weeks later and it said it was not cancerous.
Chemotherapy was immediately stopped and the Oncology department referred her back to the General Surgery department where the lump on her breast was removed performing a surgery.
The samples tested at the private lab were again tested at the hospital lab as well as a lab at the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).
The reports from both the labs confirmed that it was not cancerous.
Subsequently, the woman complained to the Health Minister about the the incident and the health issues including serious side-effects she has been facing after the wrong treatment at the hospital.
The Minister has ordered the Principal of the Government Medical College to probe into the case and submit a report.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
- We Should Reflect on Death at Some Point in Life, it Helps Us Prepare Better, Says Lisa Ray
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results