Woman's Body Found in Gunny Bag in Delhi's Shastri Park

The body of a woman was found in a gunny bag near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Sunday.A PCR call was received at 6:15 am this morning about a gunny bag lying at the roadside near the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, police said.The woman's identity has not yet been established and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police added.An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.