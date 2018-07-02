GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman's Body Found in Gunny Bag in Delhi's Shastri Park

A PCR call was received at 6:15 am this morning about a gunny bag lying at the roadside near the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2018, 8:06 AM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: The body of a woman was found in a gunny bag near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Sunday.

A PCR call was received at 6:15 am this morning about a gunny bag lying at the roadside near the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, police said.

The woman's identity has not yet been established and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police added.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
