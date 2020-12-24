News18 Logo

Woman's Body Found in Plastic Bag at Mumbai's Aksa Beach, Identity Yet to be Ascertained

Representative Image.

One of the passersby at the beach spotted the body of a woman in her 30s inside the bag and alerted the police, who immediately reached the spot, an official said.

A woman's body was found inside a plastic bag at Aksa beach in Malwani here on Thursday morning, police said. One of the passersby at the beach spotted the body of a woman in her 30s inside the bag and alerted the police, who immediately reached the spot, an official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the woman's identity is yet to be ascertained, the official said. The police are in the process of registering a case and further probe is underway, he added.

