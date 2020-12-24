News18» News»India»Woman's Body Found in Plastic Bag at Mumbai's Aksa Beach, Identity Yet to be Ascertained
Woman's Body Found in Plastic Bag at Mumbai's Aksa Beach, Identity Yet to be Ascertained
Representative Image.
A woman's body was found inside a plastic bag at Aksa beach in Malwani here on Thursday morning, police said. One of the passersby at the beach spotted the body of a woman in her 30s inside the bag and alerted the police, who immediately reached the spot, an official said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and the woman's identity is yet to be ascertained, the official said. The police are in the process of registering a case and further probe is underway, he added.
