Woman's Body Found in Trolley Bag With Slit Throat, Tied Hands and Legs; Daughter, Son-in-law Arrested

Kolkata: A woman's body was found in a trolley bag in city's Behala area on Sunday, following which her daughter and son-in-law were arrested for alleged involvement in her murder, police said.

The body of the 47-year-old woman was found with her throat slit and hands and legs tied with nylon ropes. "The video of a neighbour, who recorded the duo dragging a trolley bag early in the morning, helped us identify the culprits," the officer said.

He said the daughter and son-in-law of the woman were detained for questioning and confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Police also recovered the carcass of a pet cat from inside the victim's flat which was locked from outside. The deceased's husband, a security guard by profession, was not at home on Saturday night during which a quarrel had taken place, police said.

"A knife and clothes stained with blood have been found from beneath a bed in the deceased's flat," he said. The officer said preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was against the lifestyle of the accused duo, which resulted in frequent quarrels.

