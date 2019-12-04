Take the pledge to vote

Woman's Body Found with Gunshot Wounds in UP's Chitrakoot, Police Suspect Rape

The victim's face was also smashed with a blunt object, the police said, adding it is suspected that she was raped, which could only be confirmed after an autopsy.

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Woman's Body Found with Gunshot Wounds in UP's Chitrakoot, Police Suspect Rape
Banda (UP): The body of an unidentified woman, bearing gunshot wounds to the head, has been found inside an abandoned police booth in the Bargarh area of Chitrakoot district, officials said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman aged about 26 was found on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Chitrakoot) Ankit Mittal said.

The victim's face was also smashed with a blunt object, he said, adding it is suspected that she was raped.

The SP said the rape could only be confirmed after an autopsy, and added that a probe was underway.

