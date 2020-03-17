Take the pledge to vote

Woman's Body With Disfigured Face Found Near Hyderabad, Police Suspect Rape

The local police suspect that the woman was raped and murdered by more than one accused. A case has been registered and further probe in the matter is underway.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: An unidentified body of a woman, who is believed to be in her late 20s, was found under a bridge near Hyderabad on Tuesday. The police suspect that the woman was raped and murdered by more than one accused.

The incident was reported from Chevella area of Ranga Reddy district, 45 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Bala Krishna, Chevella Inspector, said that they received a phone call from local residents of Tangadapally village at around 7.30 am informing about a body recovered in an isolated area of the village.

“The woman’s face was disfigured with a boulder and she was undressed. We were not able to identify her, however, attempts are being made to trace her identity from her belongings. We are also analysing the footage of CCTVs installed in nearby areas,” Krishna added.

A case has been registered and further probe in the matter is underway.

Tuesday's incident was reported months after the charred body of a 26-year-old veterinarian was found under a culvert. The victim was gangraped and strangulated. Her body was later burnt by the four accused, who were killed in a police encounter later.

