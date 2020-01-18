Charred Body of Woman, Suspected to Have Been Shot Dead, Found Under Cot in UP's Bijnor
Prima facie, the woman was probably shot dead in the orchard and then the body was burnt along with the charpoy so the victim could not be identified, police said.
Representative image.
Bijnor (UP): The charred body of a 28-year-old woman was found at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Saturday.
The body was found under a charpoy in an orchard in Gajraula Shiv village on Friday, the police said.
Prima facie, the woman was probably shot dead in the orchard and then the body was burnt along with the charpoy so the victim could not be identified, according to Bijnor police station incharge Ramesh Chandra Sharma.
The woman was wearing gold earrings and a bangle, the officer said.
The body could not be identified yet. The exact cause of death and whether the woman was sexual assaulted will be ascertained after a post-mortem, the officer added.
