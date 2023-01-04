Claims of a woman that she was asked to remove her shirt during security check at the Bengaluru airport have been found to be “false", with CISF sources reportedly saying that the woman was wearing a denim jacket with badges, beadings and was frisked behind curtains and had herself said she was comfortable in stepping out without the outerwear after a CISF lady staff asked her to remain inside till the garment was being brought back from the scanner.

The woman, a musician, made the allegation in a Twitter post last evening, however, the post was deleted this morning and her account was also deactivated later.

In her tweet she had said, “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?"

Bengaluru airport’s official Twitter handle had also responded to the woman’s post and said that “this should not have happened", requesting her to share her contact details so that she can be reached out.

“We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign," a now-deleted tweet from Bengaluru airport’s official handle said in response to the woman’s post.

Now, a Times of India reporter, Petlee Peter, quoted CISF sources as saying that the woman passenger’s claim of “being strip searched by CISF at Bengaluru airport and made to stand with undergarment said to be false".

A series of tweets by the reporter mentioned CISF’s version of what actually happened. READ HERE:

Woman passenger’s claim of being strip searched by @CISFHQrs at Bengaluru Airport and made to stand with undergarment said to be false. CISF sources @BLRAirport said the woman was wearing a denim jacket with badges and beadings and frisked behind curtains while her lady friend put the jacket into the scanner. While CISF lady staff allegedly asked her to remain inside while the jacket is brought back, the passenger is known to have said she is comfortable to step out. The passenger was not happy when security personnel asked her to take off her jacket [sic].

Bengaluru CISF contemplates taking legal action against the woman passenger, who was flying to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru on an @IndiGo6E flight, for false accusation against the central agency who is in-charge of security including pre-departure screening at @BLRAirport [sic].

