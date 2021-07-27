Woman’s Eyes Burnt With Hot Knife After Failed Rape Attempt in UP’s Lalitpur

A woman in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh was subjected to brutal treatment by two men who attempted to rape her. The men burnt her eyes with a hot knife. The incident took place on July 21 in Dhamna village when the woman, who runs a vegetable stall, was closing her business in the evening. The woman is currently in a hospital. She told the police that she beat up the two men with her slippers when they tried to sexually assault her. However, she was soon overpowered by them and the accused put a cloth in her mouth to silence her. Feeling insulted by the beating, the men heated a knife with their lighter and burnt her eyes.

They also beat up the woman, but ran away when they heard a police siren. Unfortunately, the police patrolling vehicle remained unaware about the incident and the woman was unattended till the morning when her sister in-law found her lying injured. The sister in-law informed police and the victim was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance arranged by the authorities.

According to the woman’s family members, the two men are known in the area for their criminal activities. The sister-in-law said the duo tried to sexually assault the victim three months ago too. She claimed that authorities did not take any action at the time.

Lalitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Girjesh Kumar said the victim had earlier complained against the men but it was only about verbal abuse. The ASP added that the authorities had booked the accused at the time, but the woman is telling a different story now. Girjesh, however, has promised immediate action against the duo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here