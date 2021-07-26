Woman’s Kin Accuse Dhanbad Nursing Home of Medical Negligence, Vandalises Property

A case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced in Jharkhand. The family members of a woman have accused Dhanbad-based Tranquil Nursing Home for being responsible for her death. They also caused damage to the nursing home property and submitted a written complaint to the doctor as a mark of protest. The police reached the spot after the incident that occurred on Sunday was brought to their notice. As per reports, the police had to put in significant effort in order to calm down the relatives of the deceased.

The woman was a resident of Wasseypur Pandapada and was having difficulty in breathing when she was admitted to the nursing home on Sunday Morning. Her relatives have accused the doctors of not treating her properly and have held them responsible for her death. Dr G Chatterjee who works with the nursing home confirmed that the woman was in critical condition when she was brought in. He also said that her relatives were informed about the status of her health well in time. The doctor added that the woman was having difficulty breathing for over a month.

Randhir Singh, a police officer who reached the spot to control the situation at hand, said the family members of the woman had damaged nursing home property and created a ruckus there. They also submitted a written complaint against the doctor in this regard.

The matter is currently being investigated by the police. They have informed the family that they will be going through the CCTV footage of the nursing home and will probe the matter with sincerity. Till now there has been no other update from the police or the family members of the deceased in this case.

