Woman Beheaded, Man Killed after Iron Pipe Crashes Into Window of Moving Bus in Rajasthan

Two persons lost their lives while travelling in a private bus in Pali in Rajasthan when a 100 feet long and two feet wide pipe pierced through one of the windowpanes of the bus, chopping the head of the woman sitting on the window side and injuring the other male passenger sitting beside her, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The pipe was connected to a hydro-machine and was hanging in the air when an underground gas pipeline was being put on the four-lane Jaipur-Ahmedabad highway in Sanderav village in Pali district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Maina Devi Dewasi and Bhanwarlal Prajapat, both residents of Isaali village in Marwad junction.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary and the family members of the deceased persons have been informed, the police said.

Cases will be registered against the bus owner as well as GM Golden, a private company based in Gurugram which is carrying out the construction work, for negligence, the police said.