Women's Rights, Sharia Law & New Media: Taliban's Assurances and Clarifications | Highlights

A Taliban spokesman has pledged to secure Afghanistan after the insurgents took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week. Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment Tuesday at his first news conference.

For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants. He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that everyone is forgiven.

Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

“The situation in Kabul city will soon be back to normal," was their big statement as fears over stability grew in the war-torn country,

Top quotes from his briefing:

Violence: “Damage to people and families occurred during the war was accidental and not intentional. It occurred in an uncontrolled situation. If it happened, it is unfortunate."

Govt officials: “No one will go to anyone’s house and people should be sure that the Taliban have pardoned everyone, whether they were in the regime or those who worked with American forces. No one will search their house."

Women: “Right of women will be under the Shariya law. There will be no discrimination against women but they have to live under the framework of Sharia law. We need women in various fields [in the new government]. We will allow them to work within the framework of Islam."

Media: “The media should be neutral, Islamic values should be taken into consideration and the media should broadcast on the basis of national values. We do not allow broadcasts against national interests and values. No broadcast should contradict Islamic values, they should be impartial, no one should broadcast anything that goes against our national interests.

Foreign embassies: Securities of embassies are very crucial for us. We will not allow anyone to harm your securities (Embassies).

