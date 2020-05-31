INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Women Among 10 Injured in Clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar District, Cops Deployed

Representative image.

Representative image.

A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been tightened and extra police force has been deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Share this:

At least 10 people, including women, were injured in a clash between two groups over a minor dispute at Miranpur town in Muzaffarnagar sistrict, police said.

Two neighbours -- Umer Ahmad and Niraj -- had an altercation over some issue. Later, their supporters also came in that turned into a violent clash in which stones, batons and sharp weapons were used against each other, they said.

Apart from the two, the injured persons comprise Yakub, Anis, Shabnam, Bittu, Sorabh, Sushila, Raghubir and Shyamo who were all shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, police added.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been tightened in the area and extra police force has been deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading