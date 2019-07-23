Women Among Six Injured in Inter-caste Clash Over Facebook Post in Jewar, 7 Detained
Representative image.
Noida (UP): Six people, including women, were injured and seven detained after an inter-caste clash broke out at a village near Greater Noida, police said Monday.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday when people from one community attacked the houses of the other in Chauroli village of Jewar, they said.
"The clash was triggered following a Facebook post by a member of one community, which was deemed offensive by the others," Senior Superintendent of Police Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said.
"Sticks and batons were used by members of one side who barged into the houses of the other last night and indulged in vandalism. They also broke windshields and windows of some vehicles parked outside houses in the village," Krishna said.
"FIRs have been registered at the Jewar police station and probe taken up. Some of the accused have been taken in custody for the violence and further probe is underway," he added.
According to officials, seven of the accused have been detained so far, while 14-15 people had launched the attack on Sunday night.
The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officials said
