'Women Are Emotional About Hair': Woman Awarded Rs 2 Cr Compensation For Faulty Hair Treatment by Salon at ITC Maurya

A woman was awarded compensation worth Rs 2 crore by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for a wrong haircut and treatment given to her by staff at a salon in Hotel ITC Maurya in 2018 which allegedly left her with little or almost no hair.

A bench comprising of Justice RK Agrawal and Dr. SM Kantikar passed the order while stressing that women tend to be cautious and careful regarding their hair and spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition.

The complainant who is a model by profession had visited the salon at Hotel ITC Maurya for a haircut before an upcoming interview on April 12. 2018. The woman was provided with a hairstylist who was not her regular stylist on assurance from the staff.

The complainant said she was surprised to observe that despite her specific instructions for long flicks/layers covering her face in the front and at back, and 4-inch straight hair trim from the bottom, the hairstylist had chopped off her entire hair leaving only 4-inch from the top touching her shoulder.

Availing the free treatment by the salon did more damage to her hair, the complainant said. “Her scalp was burnt with severe burning sensation due to hair treatment and there was itching and flaking of the scalp. The chemical used in hair treatment has caused permanent damage to her scalp,” the commission recorded.

Due to the above mishap, the woman underwent a severe mental breakdown which ended in her losing the job. The court also noted that the salon is also guilty of medical negligence in hair treatment. Her scalp was burnt and an allergy, itching still persists due to the fault of the salon.

“She stopped seeing herself in the mirror… and her social activities. She is a communication professional and is required to be involved in meetings and interactive sessions. But she lost her self-confidence due to her little hair. She also suffered the loss of income due to a mental breakdown after the shoddy haircut and, thereafter, the torturous hair treatment. She left her job also… It is submitted that she has gone through the pain and trauma for the last two years after this incident,” the commission recorded while awarding the punishment.

The lawyer for the respondent however argued that compensation claimed by the complainant is ex-facie exaggerated and without any basis.

As per reports, the woman had plans to continue with her modeling assignments which were mainly related to hair products, and was also offered a movie role.

