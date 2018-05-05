Women Attaining Adulthood at 18 Reason Behind Elopement, Love Jihad: BJP MLA

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned party motormouths from supplying the media with “masala news”, a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh seems to have turned a deaf ear to the PM himself. MLA Gopal Parmar on Saturday opined that the legal age of women attaining adulthood is the reason behind increasing number of cases of elopement and “love jihad”.Agar Malwa MLA, Parmar, who has courted controversies in the past as well, was addressing a gathering of women in a skill development programme on Saturday when he suddenly shifted his focus. According to him, the fact that an 18-year-old girls can be legally married, is responsible for the increasing cases of elopement and love jihad.“In families, we don’t care enough for the girls and if she says she is going out to attend coaching classes and elopes with someone, our dignity is destroyed,” Parmar said, who had earlier made headlines during the April 2 Bharat Bandh protests for accompanying bandh supporters to force traders in shutting shops in Agar Malwa.Not just Parmar, several other BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have caused some serious damage to the party’s image in the past. Earlier in January, the MLA got into an altercation with fellow BJP MP, Manohar Untwal, during the 'Ekatm Yatra' over holding a saffron flag. The two almost came to blows publically and later were summoned by the party’s state unit to clarify their unruly behaviour.MP School Education Minister Vijay Shah, also known for his ill-timed remarks, too, raked up another controversy by underlining the need to re-write Indian history of freedom struggle. Addressing students at Subhash School of Excellence in Bhopal, Shah claimed, “The contribution of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s Independence was limited to four lines while those who barely got their fingers cut were recorded as martyrs in our history.”The minister, last year came under limelight by announcing a new for students to answer to roll call by saying ‘Jai Hind’.Another member of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet, the minister for Commerce, Industries and Employment, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, was left fuming over the pathetic progress of water supply from Manikheda dam to Shivpuri city."I am losing my patience," said the minister to private company officials involved in the project, adding, “I guess it’s time to sit on a dharna but it would be chaotic if I do so.”The minister was, in the past, sent a showcause notice by the Election Commission of India for allegedly threatening voters if they failed to vote for the BJP candidate in Kolaras by-election earlier this year.Interestingly, party dissidents, including former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur, former cabinet minister Sartaj Singh and senior leader Raghunandan Sharma, have occasionally targeted their own party on a range of issues and for the reasons best known to them.