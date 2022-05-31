Women Beneficiaries Look Forward to Interacting With PM Modi at Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla

It’s an exciting Tuesday for Guddi Devi, a resident of Baksadi village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, for she gets to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Guddi Devi is among beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes invited to the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ event in Shimla.

PM Modi is in Shimla to mark the completion of eight years of his government and will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes. According to the PMO, the Garib Kalyan Sammelan programme conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

Guddu Devi’s self-help group of five women received a loan of Rs 1 lakh on minimum interest, an amount she said has improved her life.

“I was able to get more material for my small clothes shop. I have had Jyoti Bima scheme. The loan I availed of was Rs 1 lakh which I paid and took another loan of Rs 20,000 to expand my business,” said Devi.

As crowds built up for the interaction, Shyama of Sirmaur took her position in front of a mic, lining up first to be able to speak to the PM.

The ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ will start with chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, members of Parliament, members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country.

During the ‘Sammelan’ in Shimla, PM Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the government.

The freewheeling interaction being organised across the country is aimed at getting free and frank feedback from the public, understanding the impact of welfare schemes in people’s lives and exploring convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes, the PMO said.

Modi will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN across the country.

