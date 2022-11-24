'Girls' Can't Enter Delhi's Jama Masjid Alone, 'They Use it as Place to Meet Boys': Mosque's Rule Sparks Row

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has issued a notice to the Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid over the mosque’s rule of no entry to ‘girls’ coming alone. The order, that seems to have sparked outrage, prompted the Shahi Imam to step in to say that it is not applicable to “those coming to offer prayers".

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now. “Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai [The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid]," reads the notice by the administration.

Taking to Twitter, Swati Maliwal said, “The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this".

Jama Masjid public relations officer Sabiullah Khan said that the entry of women is not banned but girls cannot come alone, adding that this has been done to prevent the mosque premises from becoming a “meeting point" for the girls who “give time to boys, shoot TikTok videos and dance".

#WATCH| Delhi|Women's entry not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot,ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples.Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places:Sabiullah Khan,Jama Masjid PRO on entry of women coming alone banned pic.twitter.com/HiOebKaiGr— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

“There is no restriction on coming with families, or on married couples. But coming here to meet someone, making it a meeting point, thinking of it as a park, making TikTok videos, dancing etc., is not acceptable for any religious place be it a mosque or a temple or a gurdwara," Khan said.

The reason for our restriction is that the mosque is for prayers and should be used for that only, he added.

According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some “incidents" were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.

“Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates… this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," news agency PTI quoted Bukhari as saying.

“Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship [ibadat ki jagah hai] and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," Bukhari added.

(With PTI inputs)

