'Women Charge Rs 2-4 lakh to Accuse Men of Sexual Harassment’: BJP MP Ridicules 'MeToo' Movement
BJP MP Udit Raj described the #MeToo movement in India as the beginning of a 'wrong practice' and questioned actress Tanushree Dutta for speaking up after a decade.
New Delhi: Actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused for sexually assaulting co-actor Tanushree Dutta, on Tuesday found support in BJP MP Udit Raj who questioned the actress’ intent behind raking up the issue 10 years later.
The BJP leader also said that women “habitually” charge Rs two to four lakhs to make sexual harassment charges on men. “Habitually, women take 2 to 4 lakhs, level allegations on men and then pick another man. I accept it is in man’s nature. But are women perfect? Can it not be misused? A man’s life gets destroyed because of this,” Raj was quoted as saying by the ANI
"Itne saalon baad aise maamle ki satyata ki jaanch kaise ho sakega? (How will the truth of this case be investigated after so many years?)," Raj tweeted and said it can ruin the image of the person who has been accused. "Ye galat pratha ki shuruat hai. (It is the beginning of a wrong practice),” he said.
Dutta in a recent interview had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her while filming a special song for the film ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’ 10 years ago. Several actors from Bollywood lauded her for talking about this incident but there were some celebrities who questioned her for not taking a legal route.
Reacting to Raj’s remarks, BJP leader Shaina NC told Times Now that it was "not the stand of the BJP". Shaina said, "I don’t need to comment on every comment made, however, the statement is not the stand of the BJP."
She said women “must not be questioned about when they choose to speak out about such incidents” as it takes courage to talk about experiences of sexual harassment.
#MeToकैम्पेन जरूरी है लेकिन किसी व्यक्ति पर 10 साल बाद यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाने का क्या मतलब है ? इतने सालों बाद ऐसे मामले की सत्यता की जाँच कैसे हो सकेगा?जिस व्यक्ति पर झूठा आरोप लगा दिया जाएगा उसकी छवि का कितना बड़ा नुकशान होगा ये सोचने वाली बात है।गलत प्रथा की शुरुआत है।#MeToo— Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) October 9, 2018
